Fury vs Usyk heavyweight title fight set for February 17 in Saudi Arabia

UK’s Tyson Fury will fight Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk in Riyadh in first undisputed heavyweight title fight since 1999.

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will fight for the undisputed heavyweight championship of the world in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on February 17, organisers have announced.

Britain’s Fury is the WBC world champion while Ukrainian Usyk holds the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts. Both have unbeaten records.

Contracts were signed in September for a proposed December 23 date, although that was never confirmed and slid after Fury’s near defeat to former UFC champion Francis Ngannou in a non-title bout in Saudi Arabia on October 28.

Britain’s Lennox Lewis was the last undisputed heavyweight champion in 1999 when he defeated Evander Holyfield to win the WBA, WBC, and IBF titles.

More to follow.