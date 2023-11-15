Kohli scored his 50th hundred in the ICC Cricket World Cup semifinal against New Zealand at Mumbai.

India’s Virat Kohli has scored his 50th one-day international (ODI) hundred to break fellow countryman Sachin Tendulkar’s record.

The former India captain hit his 50th century in the ICC Cricket World Cup semifinal against New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Kohli reached the milestone on 106 balls, hitting eight fours and two sixes in the first knockout match of the tournament.

India were 71-1 when he arrived in the middle after captain Rohit Sharma’s dismissal.

Kohli celebrated his 35th birthday by scoring his 49th century, which brought him level with Tendulkar, in the match against South Africa earlier this month.

The Delhi-born batter reached his fifty from 59 balls with four boundaries and a six, which came off Tim Southee.

Kohli reached his 50th ODI hundred in his 279th match, while Tendulkar required 452 to reach 49 centuries.

Rohit is third on the list of ODI century makers, with 31 from 253 innings.

Kohli made 12 on his India debut in 2008 when opening the innings as the side were bowled out by Sri Lanka for 146 ahead of an eight-wicket defeat in Dambulla.

Three years later, at the Wankhede Stadium, Kohli would lift the ICC Cricket World Cup, alongside Tendulkar, as India overcame co-hosts Sri Lanka by six wickets.

Kohli made his Test debut in 2011, scoring 4 and 15 against the West Indies in Jamaica, and has gone on to score 29 centuries in 111 matches.

He also has one century in 115 T20 internationals.