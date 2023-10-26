South African hooker Mbonambi cleared to play in Rugby World Cup final

World Rugby says there is insufficient evidence that Mbonambi racially abused England’s Tom Curry in the semifinal.

South Africa hooker Bongi Mbonambi has been cleared to play in the Rugby World Cup final, World Rugby said, after it found insufficient evidence to pursue England flanker Tom Curry’s allegation that he was racially abused.

Mbonambi, the only specialist hooker in the Springbok squad as they prepare to face New Zealand in Paris on Saturday, was investigated after Curry made the allegation during the first half of last weekend’s semifinal, which South Africa won 16-15.

World Rugby was subsequently asked to review a similar incident in a match between the two teams in London last year.

“Any allegation of discrimination is taken extremely seriously by World Rugby,” it said in a statement on Thursday.

“Having considered all the available evidence, including match footage, audio and evidence from both teams, the governing body has determined that there is insufficient evidence at this time to proceed with charges.

“Therefore, the matter is deemed closed unless additional evidence comes to light.”

World Rugby added that it accepted that Curry made the allegation in good faith, “and that there is no suggestion that the allegation was deliberately false or malicious”.





England’s Rugby Football Union (RFU) said in a statement it was “deeply disappointed” with the decision not to hold a formal hearing.

“The decision not to put the evidence before an Independent Disciplinary Panel has denied the disciplinary process the opportunity to hear Tom Curry’s voice and to independently assess his account of these serious events, together with the other available evidence,” the statement said.

The RFU claims Curry, 25, was subject to the same abuse from Mbonambi in the Springboks’ 27-13 victory over England at Twickenham last November.

Curry has also faced a deluge of online abuse since making the allegation.

“World Rugby is also concerned by the social media abuse that both players have been subjected to this week,” the governing body added. “There is no place in rugby or society for discrimination, abuse or hate speech, and World Rugby urges fans to embrace the sport’s values of respect, integrity and solidarity.”

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi told reporters on Thursday he has reached out to Curry.

“I have spoken to him,” Kolisi said. “We can take it [online abuse] as players when it comes to you directly, but when it’s your family, it’s difficult. We support each other, I feel for his family and I hope it stops.”