Cricket: Broad hit for record 35 runs in over by India’s Bumrah

England’s top pacer Stuart Broad has set a new if unwanted record by conceding 35 runs in a Test over, against India at Edgbaston.

Stand-in India captain Jasprit Bumrah did the bulk of the damage by hitting 29 runs off the bat in an over from Broad that also featured five wides and a no-ball struck for six.

The previous most runs scored in a Test over was 28, a feat achieved three times in the format’s 145-year history.

India were 377-9 at the start of the 84th over, with tailender Bumrah – leading India for the first time in place of regular captain Rohit Sharma who was ruled out with COVID-19 – on strike.

Bumrah hooked the first ball of the over for four off a top edge and the next delivery saw a bouncer soar over wicketkeeper Sam Billings’ head for five wides.

Then came the six from a no-ball – worth seven runs in total – off another top edge.

Broad’s following delivery, a full toss that came close to a no-ball on height, was smashed through mid-on for four.

An edged four to fine leg took India past 400 before Bumrah swung himself off his feet hitting another boundary.

Bumrah then ensured the Test-over record was broken in style with a hooked six off deep backward square leg before the over ended with a scrambled single as Broad failed to run out Mohammad Siraj.

It was not the first hugely expensive over of Broad’s international career. He conceded 36 runs when India’s Yuvraj Singh hit him for six sixes during a 2007 World Twenty20 match in Durban.