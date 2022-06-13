Winner of this all-important clash to qualify for World Cup 2022.

Australia aiming to reach a fifth consecutive World Cup.

Peru won the last, and the only, meeting between the two sides – at Russia 2018.

Kick-off is 9pm Doha time (18:00 GMT).

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the 2022 World Cup qualifier between Peru and Australia.

I’m Eshlin Vedan and I will bring you all the latest updates from this all-important clash together with my colleagues Usaid Siddiqui, Faras Ghani and Showkat Shafi who are at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Qatar.

11 mins ago (17:07 GMT)

88-year in Qatar to cheer for Peru

Our man Usaid Siddiqui has been speaking to an 88-year-old Peru fan who happens to be at the stadium for tonight’s match. Here’s what he gathered:

Bianca Revva, an 88-year-old from Lima, Peru, is at the Ahmad bin Ali stadium and “praying for victory” for the national team.

“I am very excited and really happy to be here. It is so great to see many Peruvians here in Doha. When I see the national team I think I will cry a lot.”

Huge Peru support here at the stadium with an hour until kick-off. A handful of Australian supporters trying to make their presence felt.

24 mins ago (16:54 GMT)

It’s getting warmed up (literally)

The stadium has cooling technology installed so we’re feeling the cool breeze around us (and so will the players) but outside temperature is around 33C (92F) – Faras Ghani at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium

33 mins ago (16:45 GMT)

Lineups

Australia: Ryan, Atkinson, Boyle, Leckie, Wright, Hrustic, Mooy, Duke, Behich, Rowles, Irvine

Peru: Gallese, Advincula, Zambrano, Callens, Trauco, Tapia, Peña, Gonzales, Carrillo, Cueva, Lapadula

35 mins ago (16:43 GMT)

All aboard the Qatar Express (almost)

We’re at the home straight: 30 out of the 32 teams have qualified for Qatar 2022, and it’s down to the last four who will battle it out for the two remaining slots at the World Cup that starts November 21.

Last call for #Qatar2022. Who will take the final two spots? 🇳🇿 🇦🇺 🇨🇷 🇵🇪 pic.twitter.com/fDBhKvw2MU — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 12, 2022

45 mins ago (16:33 GMT)

Public holiday in Peru

A public holiday has been announced by the Peruvian government on Monday, anticipating that much of the country will be keenly following the game that kicks off at 1pm Peru time.

I’m guessing a few will call in sick tomorrow if Peru does make it to the World Cup.

55 mins ago (16:23 GMT)

‘Match of our lives’

Australia are not at the level they used to be, and this gives Peru an advantage, concedes Australian football legend Mark Schwarzer.

“We are up against it and I think we are underdogs. It’s going to be one hell of a battle but we are not kicking ourselves. We are not at the levels we used to be,” Schwarzer told Optus Sport.

Peru’s captain Pedro Gallese has termed this the “match of our lives” as his team goes into this game having been the winners the only time the two sides met previously – a 2-0 win at Russia 2018.

