A quick look at who has qualified for the football World Cup and who still has a chance.

Football’s World Cup 2022 will take place in Qatar from November 21 to December 18.

The 27-day tournament will be held across eight stadiums. It will be the the first football World Cup to take place in the Middle East.

Including the hosts, 15 teams have qualified for the 32-team World Cup so far:

Qatar

Argentina

Belgium

Brazil

Croatia

Denmark

England

France

Germany

Iran

The Netherlands

Serbia

South Korea

Spain

Switzerland

The draw for the World Cup will take place in Qatar’s capital Doha on April 1.

This is how the qualifying scenario looks across the world:

Africa

Five teams – winners of the two-legged qualifiers in March – will represent Africa at Qatar 2022.

Fixtures

Egypt v Senegal

Cameroon v Algeria

Nigeria v Ghana

DR Congo v Morocco

Mali v Tunisia

Asia

Five or six teams, depending on other qualifiers, will represent Asia.

According to FIFA, the top two teams in each group will qualify with the third-placed teams in each section, meeting in a single game for the right to go into an intercontinental playoff for a place at the World Cup.

Europe

In addition to the 10 who have already qualified, there are three more slots up for grabs for European sides.

Qualified for play-offs: Austria, Czech Republic, Italy, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Scotland, Sweden, Turkey, Ukraine and Wales.

🥁 The semi-finals are set for the European play-offs! 🎫 One team from each of the 3 paths will reach the #WorldCup 🏆 pic.twitter.com/cvkFwdzQoX — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 26, 2021

North, Central America and the Caribbean

Three or four teams, depending on other qualifiers, will represent CONCACAF.

The top three will qualify directly with the third-placed finishers going into an intercontinental playoff.

Currently, Canada, USA and Mexico occupy the top three spots in the qualifying group.

Oceania

A maximum of one team will represent Oceania – no representation is also a possibility.

Qualification will take place between March 13 and 30. The winners will face a CONCACAF team in a playoff for a place.

South America

A minimum of four teams will represent South America.

The top four teams will qualify automatically while the fifth-placed finishers can qualify if they win an intercontinental playoff.