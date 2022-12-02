The Indomitable Lions will look to channel the same passion shown in their comeback against Serbia in this crucial clash

Who: Brazil v Cameroon, Group G

Where: Lusail Stadium

When: Friday, December 2, at 10pm (17:00 GMT)

FIFA ranking: Brazil (1), Cameroon (43)

Cameroon will head into their final game needing a win against the number-one ranked team in the world and the result of the group’s other game to go their way.

The good news for them? Brazil, who have already qualified for the next round, are expected to rest many of their key players. Cameroon will also have been buoyed by their incredible comeback against Serbia which saw them score two quickfire goals to level the game after being 3-1 down.

Cameroon’s second against Serbia was arguably one of the tournament’s best goals so far. Vincent Aboubakar, who had been put through on goal, stepped inside, sending an onrushing defender flying and scooped the ball so high over the keeper that the cameraman had no time to adjust the angle, and the ball left the frame before crashing back down and into the net.

Despite the morale-boosting performance, they head into this match with only a point, having lost their opener by a single goal to a disciplined Switzerland team. Brazil have won both their games, scoring three and conceding no goals.

With Switzerland on three points, Cameroon’s best chance of reaching the last 16 is if they win and the group’s other match – between Switzerland and Serbia – ends in a draw.

If Switzerland do beat Serbia, they qualify along with Brazil, even if Cameroon win on Friday.

If both Serbia and Cameroon win by the same margin, then Brazil will top the group, and Cameroon will go through on goal difference. If qualification cannot be decided by goal difference, FIFA will look at goals scored and then fair play if all records are level.

Cameroon will be without Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana after he was dismissed from the team following a disagreement with coach Rigobert Song over team tactics.

Brazil have won all seven of their historical World Cup matches against African sides scoring 20 and only conceding twice. The two teams met at the 1994 and 2014 World Cups, with Brazil winning on both occasions.