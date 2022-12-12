New ‘dream’ ball introduced for World Cup’s final matches

The Al Hilm — ‘the dream’ in Arabic — will be used in the semifinals, third-place playoff, and final.

FIFA has confirmed a new match ball will be used for the final stages of the World Cup, replacing the existing model that has been used throughout the tournament so far.

The Al Hilm model by Adidas, which succeeds the Al Rihla, will be used in the forthcoming semifinals and World Cup final in Qatar, FIFA said on Sunday.

Al Hilm in Arabic translates as “the dream”, and Al Rihla translates as “the journey”.

The semifinal games this week will see Croatia battle it out with Argentina and France against Morocco — the first African nation to reach the last four in the tournament’s history — for a place in the final. The semifinal losers will face each other for third place.

The existing ball, introduced with technology to assist in tracking and helping referee decisions, has been used so far across the group stages and initial knockout rounds of the World Cup tournament.

The Al Hilm, with a gold base design and triangular pattern, pays tribute to the deserts surrounding the host nation’s capital city, Doha, FIFA said in a statement.

“Al Hilm represents a beacon of light on the power of sport and football to bring the world together,” Adidas General Manager Nick Craggs said in a statement.

“Millions will tune in from almost every country around the globe, united by their passion for the game. We wish all teams involved in the final stages of the tournament the best of luck.”

One million souvenir Al Rihla model footballs were made by a firm in Indonesia’s East Java province and were to be sent to Brazil, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany and the United Arab Emirates as part of the World Cup celebrations.