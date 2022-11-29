Pulisic strike earns USA a place in the World Cup last 16

Christian Pulisic scored as the US beat Iran 1-0 to advance to the knockout stage, where they will face the Netherlands.

The USA beat Iran 1-0 to reach the last 16 of the World Cup in an entertaining Group B decider on Tuesday thanks to a strike from Christian Pulisic.

Pulisic was unable to celebrate the goal, injuring himself when he crashed into the Iranian goalkeeper after he scored in the 38th minute.

The US talisman was sprawled on the field and was lying in the goal for about three minutes as he received treatment from the US staff. He reentered the game but was replaced at the start of the second half.

The Americans will face Group A winners the Netherlands in the knockout phase as Iran failed to advance to the knockout stage.

