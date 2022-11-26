France into World Cup last 16 as Mbappe double sinks Denmark

Kylian Mbappe scores twice as France become the first team to qualify for the Round of 16 at the World Cup.

Kylian Mbappe scored twice as France became the first team to book their spot in the knockout stages of the World Cup as they beat Denmark 2-1 on Saturday.

Mbappe put the French ahead after an hour, but the lead was cancelled out by Andreas Christensen’s equaliser just seven minutes later.

Mbappe finished the job in the 86th minute, converting on a cross from Antoine Griezmann and propelling the ball into the back of the net with his thigh.

With this result, world champions France have six points at the top of Group D and are the first team to guarantee their place in the Round of 16.

More to follow