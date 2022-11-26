Messi keeps Argentina’s World Cup hopes alive with sublime strike

Lionel Messi opened the scoring against Mexico with a wonderful goal from range, as Argentina earned a 2-0 victory.

The result breathes new life into the South American side’s World Cup campaign after they suffered a stunning defeat in their Group C opener against Saudi Arabia.

Argentina knew defeat would send them out of the tournament but they started poorly, struggling to cope with Mexico’s high press as Messi was denied time and space to operate.

Messi was anonymous in the first half but he broke the deadlock in the 64th minute, arrowing a low shot through a crowd of defenders into the corner. The Argentinian fans who made up the majority of this nearly 90,000-strong crowd erupted.

Enzo Fernandez sealed the victory in the 87th minute with a wonderful arcing strike. From an Argentinian corner won on the left side, Fernandez was able to slalom himself towards the top left of the box – before unleashing a strike of some quality which curled into the top right of the goal.

More to follow