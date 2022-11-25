Senegal will be keen to put in a good performance without talisman Sadio Mané and heap further misery on hosts Qatar.

Who: Qatar v Senegal, Group A

Where: Ahmed bin Ali Stadium

When: Friday, November 25, 7pm (16:00 GMT)

Head to head: This is the first competitive fixture between the two nations.

Qatar, the first host nation in World Cup history to lose their opening fixture, will be keen to prevent another loss and consequently, an early exit from the competition by getting a good result against Senegal, who also lost their first game.

To keep hopes of staying in the tournament alive, both sides must avoid a loss at the 40,000-capacity Al Thumama Stadium, ahead of the last Group A matches on November 29.

There is a gulf between both sides on the FIFA rankings, with Senegal in 18th place, far above Qatar in 50th.

The Senegalese will look to translate this to on-the-pitch success and take advantage of the weaknesses the Ecuador team exploited in the opening game.

On their part, the Teranga Lions who conceded two late goals to the Oranje due to a goalkeeping error and defensive frailty will have to step up their game.

Qatari goalkeeper Saad Al Sheeb who had a worse time in the first game than Senegal’s Edouard Mendy had in his, will have to stop an expected barrage of attempts from Senegalese attackers.

Left winger Ismaila Sarr who relentlessly troubled the Dutch defence with his mazy runs, dribbling, and shooting, may particularly fancy his chances in a bid to cushion the loss of injured talisman Sadio Mane.

Mane, a two-time African Footballer of the Year, was injured while playing for Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, after being expected to shoulder the expectations of the West African nation.

Coach Aliou Cisse will be hoping his forwards who are present in Doha are less profligate on Friday against the Qataris who succumbed easily to Ecuador.

Ecuador and Netherlands, who both racked up convincing wins in their first game of the 2022 World Cup against Qatar and Senegal respectively, will each be hoping to pick another three points from this game.

Both sides go into the game knowing that a win for either will send that team into the Round of 16, likely as top of the group.