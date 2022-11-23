Saudi Arabia’s AlShahrani to undergo surgery in Riyadh

The Saudi left-back was stretchered off during his side’s win over Argentina after a sickening collision with AlOwais.

Saudi Arabia’s left-back Yasser AlShahrani will undergo surgery in the capital Riyadh after suffering a severe head injury during his side’s historic 2-1 World Cup victory over Argentina.

Saudi Arabian Football Federation said in a statement on Tuesday that AlShahrani was subjected to a strong hit to the head, chest and abdomen.

It added that he underwent all the necessary medical examinations but will be kept under observation. It also confirmed that his condition is stable.

AlShahrani left Qatar on Wednesday morning for Riyadh to undergo surgery at the National Guard Hospital.

The 30-year-old was initially taken straight to Hamad Medical City in Doha where he underwent a full medical check-up and spent last night.

AlShahrani was injured following a collision with Saudi’s goalkeeper Mohammed AlOwais’ knee during the second-half stoppage time at the Lusail Stadium. AlOwais was seen dropping to his knees in shock over the incident.

AlShahrani initially tried to get to his feet but looked dazed as blood streamed from his nose. He was later stretchered off after a lengthy delay.

The 30-year-old Al-Hilal player had given a heroic performance and largely kept the star-studded Argentinian team from producing any real chances in the second half.

The match will go down as one of the biggest upsets in international football as Saudi Arabia became the first Asian team to beat Argentina at a World Cup.