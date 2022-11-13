Saudi winger dropped from World Cup squad over doping case

Fahad al-Muwallad will not be travelling to Qatar after he was dropped from Saudi Arabia’s 26-man squad for the World Cup “as a precaution” due to the 28-year-old winger’s failed doping test in February.

Al-Muwallad, who has 17 international goals under his belt, had been included in the Green Falcons squad that coach Herve Renard announced for the tournament despite testing positive for furosemide. It is on the World Anti-Doping Agency’s banned drug list due to concerns it can mask other drugs.

But Saudi team officials said on Sunday that they were dropping al-Muwallad, who plays for Saudi team al-Shabab, “as a precaution” because there is still a case against him.

Renard has called up al-Muwallad’s al-Shabab teammate Nawaf al-Abed, 32, to take his place.

Saudi Arabia faces a tough task in Group C, opening its campaign on November 22 against Argentina, four days before playing Poland. Saudi Arabia’s final group game will be against Mexico on November 30.