The European football fixture list from now until the start of the 2022 World Cup in November is relentless.

Clubs from the top six leagues involved in European competitions – Champions League, Europa League, Conference League – will play at least 10 times until mid-November, with a match nearly every three days.

The effects of a moved World Cup, taking place in the northern hemisphere’s winter instead of summer, on the fitness and fatigue levels of players are expected to be significant and thereby clubs’ ambitions this season hinge heavily on their performances over the next month and a half.

Here are some of the biggest matches taking place across Europe on Saturday:

AC Milan v Juventus

Where: San Siro

When: 16:00 GMT

The two Serie A heavyweights have had indifferent starts to the season. Holders Milan are currently fifth on the table and will be hoping to quickly bounce back from their 0-3 loss to Chelsea in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Juventus did win their midweek European tie against Maccabi Haifa, but the team has struggled for form this season. Currently seventh on the table, Juventus have won just two of their last five league matches. A loss at San Siro could take under-pressure manager Massimiliano Allegri one step closer to the sack.

Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich

Where: Signal Iduna Park

When: 16:30 GMT

Bayern Munich’s dominance in recent years has dented the top billing this fixture once had in Germany.

The Bavarians have won nine out of the last 10 encounters in the league. Dortmund’s last win over Bayern came in November 2018.

They enter the match tied on points, with Bayern in third and Dortmund in fifth – the disparity owing to goal difference.

The key battle in Saturday’s game will take place in the middle of the park between Bayern’s Jamal Musiala and Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham.

Despite their age, the two 19-year-olds have quickly established themselves as the most important players of their respective teams.

Manchester City v Southampton

Where: Etihad Stadium

When: 15:00 GMT

Erling Haaland will be looking to get his fourth consecutive hat-trick at home against low-lying Southampton in the afternoon kick in the English Premier League.

The Norwegian has scored 14 goals in eight appearances this season and is just nine goals away from equaling last season’s Golden Boot-winning tally.

City will be looking to build on their 6-3 thrashing of Manchester United last Sunday and a win would see them temporarily pip Arsenal to the top of the table.

Southampton are currently 16th and have just one win in their last five outings in the league. A loss today could be the final nail in the coffin for manager Ralph Hasenhüttl, who is reportedly on the brink of being fired.

Getafe v Real Madrid

Where: Coliseum Alfonso Pérez

When: 19:00 GMT

While the gulf in class between the two teams is enormous, the last time Madrid travelled to Getafe they lost 0-1. Carlo Ancelotti’s team has been imperious this season and is unbeaten in all competitions. They will be hoping to take back the top spot in the league after a surprise draw at home to Osasuna last weekend saw them fall to second.

Reims v Paris Saint-Germain

Where: Stade Auguste Delaune

When: 19:00 GMT

Following their 1-1 draw in the Champions League against Benfica on Wednesday, Paris Saint-Germain will be looking to return to winning ways away to 17th-placed Reims in the Ligue 1.

While PSG have taken 25 points from a possible 27 this season in the league, Reims have won only once this season and are winless in their last five.

Arsenal loanee Folarin Balogun has been one the rare shining lights in this Reims team; he is joint third on the top scorers’ list this season with six goals.

Full fixtures

English Premier League

Bournemouth v Leicester City

Chelsea v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester City v Southampton

Newcastle v Brentford

Brighton v Tottenham

Spanish La Liga

Almería v Rayo Vallecano

Atlético Madrid v Girona

Sevilla v Athletic Bilbao

Getafe v Real Madrid

German Bundesliga

Mainz 05 v RB Leipzig

Bayer 04 Leverkusen v FC Schalke 04

FC Augsburg v VfL Wolfsburg

VfL Bochum 1848 v Eintracht Frankfurt

Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich

Italian Serie A

Sassuolo v Inter Milan

AC Milan v Juventus

Bologna v Sampdoria

French Ligue 1

Marseille v Ajaccio

Reims v Paris Saint Germain