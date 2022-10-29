Five football games you should keep an eye on today

From the Copa Libertadores final to a series of key league fixtures in Europe, here are five games to look out for today.

Flamengo vs Athletico Paranaense

Where: Estadio Monumental in Guayaquil, Ecuador

When: 20:00 GMT

Two Brazilian sides will meet in the Copa Libertadores final for the third year in a row.

Two-time winners Flamengo lost last year’s final to Palmeiras after a defensive error led to a goal in extra time.

The team from Rio de Janeiro head into today’s match high on confidence after cruising past Argentinian team Velez Sarsfield 6-1 on aggregate in the semi-final.

Athletico Paranaense, who last reached the final in 2005, edged past defending champions Palmeiras 3-2 on aggregate.

Flamengo boast a more star-studded squad, including the likes of Arturo Vidal, David Luiz and Filipe Luís.

Athletico Paranaense are managed by the former national coach Felipe Scolari.

The two teams last met in the Copa do Brasil in August where Flamengo triumphed 1-0 over two legs.

😍 ¡Cada vez falta menos! Se viene la gran Final de la CONMEBOL #Libertadores. 🇧🇷⚽🏆 El sábado, @Flamengo y @AthleticoPR van por la #GloriaEterna. pic.twitter.com/WqB6AVzTC5 — CONMEBOL Libertadores (@Libertadores) October 25, 2022

Liverpool vs Leeds

Where: Anfield, Liverpool, UK

When: 18:45 GMT

Out-of-form Leeds travel to Anfield in a crucial game for the Reds, who are languishing in eighth spot after 11 games.

Despite an impressive 3-0 away win at Ajax in the Champions League midweek, the Reds will be concerned by a 1-0 loss to bottom-of-the-table Nottingham Forest last Saturday.

It is a must-win for Jurgen Klopp, with Leeds having lost their last four Premier League games. A win would see the Reds close the gap on the Premier League leaders, but a loss could see them fall into the bottom half of the table.

Liverpool beat Leeds 6-0 when the teams last met in February.

Valencia vs Barcelona

Where: Mestalla, Valencia, Spain

When: 19:00 GMT

Barcelona will look to continue their good form in La Liga, where they have won nine of the last 10 matches to keep the pressure on leaders Real Madrid.

The Catalan side will be eager to put their humiliating 3-0 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League behind them as they face a Valencia side that have failed to register a win in their last three matches.

Valencia, who are currently ninth in La Liga, will look to star-man Edison Cavani to make the difference. The Uruguayan striker has scored in their last three games.

Barcelona beat Valencia 4-1 the last they met in February with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scoring a hat-trick.

Welcome back @FCBarcelona 🤗 — UEFA Europa League 🕙 (@Differential_PL) October 26, 2022

Brighton vs Chelsea

Where: Falmer Stadium, Brighton, UK

When: 14:00 GMT

Graham Potter will return to Brighton today with his former club having only picked up two points from their last five matches.

The south-coast side have not won a single match since Roberto De Zerbi took over from Potter, who is currently unbeaten as Chelsea manager.

Brighton, who enjoyed a promising start to the season, are currently ninth in the league. Chelsea are fifth, behind Newcastle on goal difference.

Four of the last five competitive matches between the two clubs have ended in a draw.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund

Where: Commerzbank-Arena, Frankfurt, Germany

When: 16:30 GMT

In-form Frankfurt will be looking to retain their top-four spot as they face Dortmund, who trail them by a point in the Bundesliga.

Frankfurt will be confident, having beaten Marseille in the Champions League midweek. They now have four consecutive wins in all competitions, including a 5-1 thrashing of Bayer Leverkusen.

Dortmund drew 0-0 with Man City in the Champions League. They have experienced some erratic form of late losing to Union Berlin and Köln in the league but also registering a 4-1 win at Sevilla and drawing 2-2 with Bayern Munich.

The two teams last met in January, where Dortmund won 3-2.