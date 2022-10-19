What are the World Cup 2022 groups?

A total of 32 teams have been broken down into eight groups with the top two progressing to the knockouts.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 will kick off on November 20.

Hosts Qatar will take on Ecuador in the opening game at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor.

The 32 teams have been broken down into eight groups with the top two from each group qualifying for the knockouts.

The groups are determined by a complex FIFA process. A ranking system assigns the host nation and the seven strongest teams to different groups. To guarantee a geographical spread, FIFA defines six qualifying zones: Africa, Asia, Europe, North and Central America, and the Caribbean, Oceania and South America.

No two teams from the same zone – except Europe – can be in the same group, while no more than two European teams can be in the same group.

Here are the groups:

Group A

Netherlands

Senegal

Ecuador

Qatar

Group B

England

USA

Iran

Wales

Group C

Argentina

Mexico

Poland

Saudi Arabia

Group D

France

Denmark

Tunisia

Australia

Group E

Spain

Germany

Japan

Costa Rica

Group F

Belgium

Croatia

Morocco

Canada

Group G

Brazil

Switzerland

Serbia

Cameroon

Group H