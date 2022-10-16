Premier League roundup: Liverpool beat City, Arsenal stay top

Arsenal remain on top, City lose first game of the season and Chelsea continue resurgence under Potter.

Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City suffered their first defeat of the season with a 1-0 loss to a resurgent Liverpool at Anfield.

Sunday’s game was a close affair and was decided by a 76th-minute Mohamed Salah goal.

The Egyptian expertly controlled Allison’s goal kick and, after smartly spinning away from Joao Cancelo, finished coolly past Ederson in the City goal.

Liverpool carried the momentum from their 7-1 drubbing of Rangers into the game and the three points against City will do wonders for a side that, until now, looked short of confidence.

City’s loss at Anfield, coupled with Arsenal’s narrow win over Leeds, opened a four-point gap at the top.

Mikel Arteta’s high-flying Gunners stayed top with the win that came courtesy a Bukayo Saka goal.

A power cut at Elland Road led to the game being temporarily suspended after 20 seconds and restarted after a lengthy break.

Leeds won two penalties in the game – Patrick Bamford missed the first one and the second penalty, that was awarded in injury time, was overturned by VAR.

Arsenal defender Gabriel had initially been sent off for the second incident, but his red card too was overturned.

Meanwhile, Graham Potter continued his impressive start at Chelsea, with his team defeating Aston Villa 2-0 through a Mason Mount brace that helped the Blues stay fourth in the table.

Elsewhere, Cristiano Ronaldo made his second league start for Manchester United but was unable to get on the scoresheet as the Reds were held to a goalless draw by Newcastle United at Old Trafford.

United stay fifth with 18 points, and a negative goal-difference, followed closely by Newcastle, unbeaten in their last five Premier League games, a point behind.