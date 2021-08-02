The 24-year-old beat Russian Karen Khachanov 6-3 6-1 to become the first German man to win singles Olympic gold.
Biles’s return, shared gold in the high jump and other latest updates from the Tokyo Games.
US Gymnastics star Simone Biles is set to return to competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday after pulling out of her previous events citing “mental health concerns”.
The 24-year-old will compete in the balance beam event a little over a week after she stepped away from the games, which have been tightly controlled under strict coronavirus precautions.
Also on Monday, Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya announced she was “safe” and under police protection in Japan, after she said she had been forcibly removed from the games after criticising her coaches.
Here are the latest updates from the Tokyo Games:
On Saturday morning, when Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu became the first Indonesian women doubles team to make a badminton final at the Olympics the two women’s delight echoed around an almost empty arena.
With spectators banned from most Olympic venues because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there were none of the usual “IN-DO-NE-SIA!” chants, or loud thunder-stick bangs that usually accompany the players’ victories.
But thousands of miles from the stadium, in their homeland, Indonesia’s legion of badminton fans were thrilled.
Read more here.
The 2016 Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles will compete in the balance beam finals on Tuesday, her team has said, after she withdrew from her other events citing “mental health concerns”.
We are so excited to confirm that you will see two U.S. athletes in the balance beam final tomorrow – Suni Lee AND Simone Biles!! Can’t wait to watch you both!
— USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) August 2, 2021
Biles qualified for all five individual event finals but took herself out of four of them: the all-around, vault, floor exercise and uneven bars.
Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya has said she is “safe” and under police protection in Japan after claiming she had been removed from the national team and taken to Tokyo airport against her will to be flown home over her criticism of national coaches.
“I am safe and they are in the process of deciding where I am going to spend the night,” Timanovskaya said in a statement on Telegram published on Sunday by the Belarusian Sport Solidarity Foundation (BSSF), an organisation that supports opposition athletes.
Read more here.
Qatar’s Mutaz Barshim and Italy’s Gianmarco Tamberi put the nightmare of serious injuries behind them to share a rare Olympic athletics gold in the high jump.
Barshim – giving Qatar its first Olympic track and field title – and Tamberi recorded a best clearance of 2.37 metres on Sunday.
After three failures each at 2.39, they ended up tied and entered a conversation with an Olympic official, who first offered them a “jump-off” to decide the matter.
“Can we have two golds?” Barshim asked him. And that’s what they got.
Read more here.