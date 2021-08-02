Live
Live updates
Sports|Olympics

Simone Biles to make her Olympics return on Tuesday: Live

Biles’s return, shared gold in the high jump and other latest updates from the Tokyo Games.

US gymnastics star Simone Biles will compete in balance beam event, her team has announced. [File: Gregory Bull/The Associated Press]
2 Aug 2021

US Gymnastics star Simone Biles is set to return to competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday after pulling out of her previous events citing “mental health concerns”.

The 24-year-old will compete in the balance beam event a little over a week after she stepped away from the games, which have been tightly controlled under strict coronavirus precautions.

Also on Monday, Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya announced she was “safe” and under police protection in Japan, after she said she had been forcibly removed from the games after criticising her coaches.

Here are the latest updates from the Tokyo Games:

Distance no issue for badminton-mad Indonesian fans

On Saturday morning, when Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu became the first Indonesian women doubles team to make a badminton final at the Olympics the two women’s delight echoed around an almost empty arena.

With spectators banned from most Olympic venues because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there were none of the usual “IN-DO-NE-SIA!” chants, or loud thunder-stick bangs that usually accompany the players’ victories.

But thousands of miles from the stadium, in their homeland, Indonesia’s legion of badminton fans were thrilled.

Read more here.

Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu of Indonesia celebrate winning the first badminton set during the match against Lee So-Hee of South Korea and Shin Seung-Chan of South Korea. [Leonhard Foeger/Reuters]

Biles returning to competition

The 2016 Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles will compete in the balance beam finals on Tuesday, her team has said, after she withdrew from her other events citing “mental health concerns”.

Biles qualified for all five individual event finals but took herself out of four of them: the all-around, vault, floor exercise and uneven bars.

Simone Biles, of the United States, performs on the vault during the artistic gymnastics women’s final at the 2020 Summer Olympics. [File: Ashley Landis/The Associated Press]

Belarus athlete ‘safe’, under police protection

Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya has said she is “safe” and under police protection in Japan after claiming she had been removed from the national team and taken to Tokyo airport against her will to be flown home over her criticism of national coaches.

“I am safe and they are in the process of deciding where I am going to spend the night,” Timanovskaya said in a statement on Telegram published on Sunday by the Belarusian Sport Solidarity Foundation (BSSF), an organisation that supports opposition athletes.

Read more here.

Belarusian athlete Krystsina Tsimanouskaya is escorted by police officers at Haneda international airport in Tokyo, Japan [Issei Kato/Reuters]

Qatar’s Barshim, Italy’s Tamberi share Olympic high jump gold

Qatar’s Mutaz Barshim and Italy’s Gianmarco Tamberi put the nightmare of serious injuries behind them to share a rare Olympic athletics gold in the high jump.

Barshim – giving Qatar its first Olympic track and field title – and Tamberi recorded a best clearance of 2.37 metres on Sunday.

After three failures each at 2.39, they ended up tied and entered a conversation with an Olympic official, who first offered them a “jump-off” to decide the matter.

“Can we have two golds?” Barshim asked him. And that’s what they got.

Read more here.

Gold medallists Mutaz Barshim, left, of Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy celebrate on the track after the final of the men’s high jump at the 2020 Summer Olympics. [Christian Petersen/AP Photo]
Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

