Live
Sports|Football

Palestine football criticises planned Barcelona game in Jerusalem

The Palestinian Football Association head says the planned friendly in Jerusalem is a violation of rights.

Rajoub said the accompanying events for the planned match include activities that 'constitute a violation of our rights' [File: Michael Buholzer/AFP]
Rajoub said the accompanying events for the planned match include activities that 'constitute a violation of our rights' [File: Michael Buholzer/AFP]
9 Jul 2021

The Palestinian Football Association (PFA) has criticised a planned exhibition match in Jerusalem involving Spanish side Barcelona.

In a letter to the world governing body FIFA, PFA chairman Jibril Rajoub said Jerusalem has been declared a divided city in a United Nations resolution and that Barcelona’s planned opponents Beitar Jerusalem are a racist club.

“Although we do not have the right to tell any club how to organise its friendly matches, we have the right to object to the choice of Jerusalem as the venue for the proposed match,” Rajoub said in the letter, which was also addressed to football’s European and Asian governing bodies, UEFA and AFC.

“According to international law, Jerusalem is a divided city and its eastern part is considered occupied Palestinian land, which gives the Palestinian Football Association jurisdiction over any football activities that take place in this part,” he continued.

Rajoub went on to say that the accompanying events for the planned match include activities scheduled to take place within the Old City of occupied East Jerusalem, which “constitute a violation of our rights”.

The match on August 4 is planned in the Malha district, the site of a Palestinian village that was ethnically cleansed by Zionist paramilitaries in the run-up to the establishment of Israel in 1948.

Racist fans

The club, which is former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s favourite, has gained notoriety for the racism of its fans and their “deaths to Arabs” chants.

The club’s ultras, known as La Familia, pride themselves on never having a Palestinian or Arab player on its roster.

Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, a member of the Abu Dhabi ruling family, had acquired a 50 percent stake in Beitar but it was frozen due to questions over the sheikh’s finances.

The team had previously said Sheikh Hamad has pledged to invest 300 million shekels ($92m) in the club over the next 10 years.

In the past, Rajoub had also opposed Argentina’s national team playing in Jerusalem.

That 2018 game was cancelled but FIFA banned Rajoub for 12 months for inciting hatred and violence after he called for shirts and posters of Lionel Messi to be burned should the game be held.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from Sports

Kuipers to become first Dutch referee for Euro final

Kuipers, 48, has previously officiated two Europa League finals and one Champions League final [File: Peter Powell/EPA]

How athletics is helping India’s Siddi community gain recognition

The Siddis are often seen as outsiders because of their curly hair and features despite having lived in India for generations and assimilating into local cultures [Courtesy: Bridges of Sports]

‘Regrettable’: Tokyo Olympics to be held without spectators

The delayed Tokyo Games will now take place behind closed doors after it was decided no fans would be allowed to attend events [Issei Kato/Reuters]

Japan declares COVID emergency in Tokyo, mulls fan-free Olympics

The Olympics, opening on July 23 and running until August 8, will be held entirely under emergency measures [Kim Kyung-Hoon/ Reuters]
Most Read

Taliban captures key Afghan border crossing with Iran: Officials

Afghan National Army soldiers patrol the area near a checkpoint recaptured from the Taliban, in the Alishing district of Laghman province, Afghanistan [Parwiz/Reuters]

Death toll in Bangladesh factory fire rises to 52: Report

Flames rise the morning after a fire broke out at a factory in Rupganj of Narayanganj district, on the outskirts of Dhaka [Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters]

Haiti police blame US, Colombian suspects in president’s slaying

Weaponry, mobile phones, passports and other items are being shown to the media along with suspects in the assassination of President Moise, who was shot dead early on Wednesday at his home in the Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince [Estailove St-Val/Reuters]

Ethiopia’s massive Nile dam explained

Water flows through Ethiopia&#39;s Grand Renaissance Dam as it undergoes construction on the river Nile [File: Reuters]