Live
Sports|Euro2020

Euro 2020, Wimbledon: Italy’s shot at two trophies on Sunday

The footballers are not the only Italians playing in a final in London on Sunday.

Berrettini will be an underdog in his first Grand Slam final against the Serb, who is playing his 30th [Toby Melville/Reuters]
Berrettini will be an underdog in his first Grand Slam final against the Serb, who is playing his 30th [Toby Melville/Reuters]
10 Jul 2021

Italy will take on England in the final of the Euro 2020 at Wembley on Sunday, aiming to lift their second continental football trophy.

However, the footballers are not the only Italians vying for silverware in London on Sunday.

Matteo Berrettini, 25, will become the first Italian to play in a singles final at Wimbledon when he takes on five-time champion Novak Djokovic on Centre Court.

Berrettini claimed a 6-3, 6-0, 6-7, 6-4 win in the semis over Polish opponent Hubert Hurkacz, who had knocked out eight-time champion Roger Federer in the quarter-finals.

Berrettini said Italians should make sure they have a nice TV for what he promises to be a special Sunday for the sport-mad nation.

“I will tell them to buy a nice TV if they don’t have one already because I think it’s going to be a special Sunday for all of us,” Berrettini said when asked about the seismic sporting Sunday in which he will play a leading role.

“It’s something crazy to believe for us, obviously let’s say tennis, because it’s never happened. So it’s something that nobody expected – me in the first place.

“Then for football, because I mean, we didn’t qualify for the World Cup [in 2018], so after that the job that they did, how hard they worked, the effort that they put, I think they really deserve this final.”

Berrettini will be a huge underdog in his first Grand Slam final against the Serb who is playing his 30th.

The Euro 2020 final, however, looks too close to call.

“For Italian people in general, it’s going to be tough Sunday, no? But I think we deserve it. It’s great day, great sport day. I’m really happy that together with football now [tennis] is one of the biggest sports in Italy,” Berrettini said.

Despite football fever breaking out across London, seventh seed Berrettini says he will only be focusing on becoming the first Italian to hoist the Challenge Cup.

“Obviously I’m going to think first about mine. I think the schedule is going to come first. Then probably, if I have the chance, I’m going to watch them,” he said.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from Sports

Euro 2020: The politics of the game

Belgium&#39;s Romelu Lukaku in action with Italy&#39;s Leonardo Bonucci Pool during the Euro 2020 quarter final (Belgium v Italy) in Munich, Germany on July 2, 2021. [Andreas Gebert/Reuters]

Tokyo 2020 Olympics organisers ‘sorry’ to let fans down

Torches are pictured during a lighting ceremony after the torch relay on a public road was cancelled due to the coronavirus restrictions [Naoki Ogura/Reuters]

Palestine football criticises planned Barcelona game in Jerusalem

Rajoub said the accompanying events for the planned match include activities that &#39;constitute a violation of our rights&#39; [File: Michael Buholzer/AFP]

Kuipers to become first Dutch referee for Euro final

Kuipers, 48, has previously officiated two Europa League finals and one Champions League final [File: Peter Powell/EPA]
Most Read

In Spain’s strawberry fields, migrant women face sexual abuse

Women fruit pickers in Spain, often from Morocco or Eastern Europe, are being exploited as they attempt to support themselves and families back home [Stefania Prandi/Al Jazeera]

Taliban claims to control most of Afghanistan after rapid gains

Opponents of the Taliban offensive prepare for battle at Ghorband district in Parwan province [Omar Sobhani/Reuters]

Israeli forces open fire on Palestinians; hundreds wounded

A Palestinian uses a slingshot during a protest against an Israeli settlement in Beita, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, on Friday [Mohamad Torokman/Reuters]

Kyrgyzstan moves to nationalise gold mine run by Canadian company

A worker holds a polished gold alloy bar in a workshop at Kumtor gold mine extraction factory in the Tien Shan mountains, some 350km (218 miles) southeast of the capital Bishkek near the Chinese border March 14 [File: Shamil Zhumatov/Reuters]