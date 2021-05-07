Live
Super League trio face sanctions after nine clubs sign UEFA deal

UEFA starts disciplinary proceedings against Juventus, Real Madrid and Barcelona over breakaway competition row.

UEFA reaches agreement with nine clubs that came back into the fold [File: Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Reuters]
7 May 2021

The three teams that remain involved in the breakaway Super League operation, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus, face sanctions from UEFA, which has reached an agreement with the nine other clubs.

European football’s governing body said on Friday the nine clubs who backed out of the plan had signed a “Club Commitment Declaration” including a series of “reintegration” steps.

The six English Premier League clubs – Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur – along with Italy’s AC Milan and Inter Milan, and Spain’s Atletico Madrid, all signed the agreement, UEFA said in a statement.

“These clubs recognised their mistakes quickly and have taken action to demonstrate their contrition and future commitment to European football,” said UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin.

“The same cannot be said for the clubs that remain involved in the so-called ‘Super League’ and UEFA will deal with those clubs subsequently,” he added.

UEFA said it was now starting disciplinary proceedings against Juventus, Real and Barca.

“UEFA has reserved all rights to take whatever action it deems appropriate against those clubs that have so far refused to renounce the so-called ‘Super League’. The matter will promptly be referred to the competent UEFA disciplinary bodies.”

‘A gesture of goodwill’

The nine clubs back in the UEFA fold have agreed to “take all steps within their power” to end their involvement in the Super League company.

“As a gesture of goodwill, and together with the other clubs, will make a donation totalling an aggregate of 15 million euros ($18.23m), to be used for the benefit of children, youth and grassroots football in local communities across Europe, including the UK,” said UEFA.

The clubs also agreed to a five percent withholding of any revenues they would receive from Champions League or Europa League involvement for one season.

The deal involved the clubs accepting they would face a 100 million euro ($121.5m) fine if they seek to play in an unauthorised competition or a 50 million euro ($60.7m) fine if they breach any other commitment they have entered into in the Club Commitment Declaration.

A breakaway Super League set up by the 12 was announced last month but fell apart after just 48 hours.

The Super League argued it would increase revenue for the top football clubs in Europe and allow them to distribute more money to the rest of the game.

However, UEFA, other teams and fan organisations said the league would only boost the power and wealth of elite clubs, and that the partially closed structure went against European football’s long-standing model.

Source: News Agencies

