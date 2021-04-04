Live
Football: Valencia briefly walk off pitch after alleged racism

Mouctar Diakhaby accuses Cadiz defender Juan Cala of racially abusing him during a Spanish league match.

Valencia said Diakhaby later asked his teammates to return to the pitch, although he watched the rest of the game from the stands [File: David Klein/Reuters]
4 Apr 2021

Valencia’s players walked off the pitch during a Spanish league match at Cadiz after defender Mouctar Diakhaby accused an opponent of racially abusing him.

The players eventually returned to the pitch at the request of Diakhaby, who had shared a heated exchange with Cadiz’s Juan Cala during the La Liga match on Sunday before indicating to the referee he was leaving the field, with the Frenchman’s team-mates then following him off in the 37th minute.

A statement from Valencia said the team decided to resume playing “to fight for the honour of the club, but denounce racism of any kind”.

 

A second club statement added that Diakhaby had asked his teammates to return to the pitch.

“We support you Mouctar,” said the statement on Twitter.

Diakhaby was replaced by Hugo Guillamon and watched the second half sitting in the stands.

Defender Cala gave Cadiz the lead in the 14th minute although Kevin Gameiro soon equalised for the visitors.

Cala stayed on the pitch after the game resumed and Diakhaby had gone off, although he too was substituted at half time for Marcos Mauro, who scored the 88th-minute winner for Cadiz.

