A look at the highs and lows of the T20 World Cup that was won by Australia on Sunday.

Australia beat New Zealand by five wickets on Sunday to win the T20 World Cup, the only global cricket tournament missing from its trophy cabinet.

Neither teams were pre-tournament favourites but a scintillating performance from both sides in the semi-finals in a somewhat identical late flurry sealed their spot in the final.

Al Jazeera takes a look at the performances during the tournament – in facts and figures.

Most runs

Pakistan captain Babar Azam topped the batters’ chart, becoming the only player to cross the 300-run mark in the tournament. His tally of 303 comprised four 50-plus scores in six innings.

David Warner, with a quickfire half-century in the final, finished second while Azam’s compatriot, Mohammad Rizwan, who spent two days in ICU prior to the final, finished third.

Highest individual score

England’s Joss Buttler scored the tournament’s only century which came after a watchful start.

South Africa’s Rassie van der Dussen (94) and New Zealand’s Martin Guptill (93) were the only two able to get near Buttler’s score.

Most wickets

Sri Lanka’s spinner Wanindu Hasaranga finished as the tournament’s highest wicket-taker with 16, a tally that included a hat-trick.

With a 13-wicket haul, Australia’s Adam Zampa was second, ending three wickets behind Hasaranga along with runner-up New Zealand’s Trent Boult, the star bowler of the final, taking 13 as well.

Dot ball champions

With T20 becoming more and more a batter’s game, bowlers need to come up with deliveries and plans to not only take wickets regularly but stop the flow of runs.

The New Zealand fast-bowling pair of Tim Southee and Boult managed 85 dot balls each in the tournament, a remarkable achievement, with Sri Lanka’s Hasaranga finishing third with 80.

Boundaries galore

Fireworks, music and dancing at every boundary scored – that is how the organisers ensured the crowd stayed on their feet during the tournament.

And it is not surprising that Warner and Azam ended up on top of the four-hitting charts with the tournament’s only-centurion Buttler topping the sixes graph.