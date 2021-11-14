Teams to meet in the final of the T20 World Cup on Sunday after thrilling, unlikely wins in the semi-finals.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Australia versus New Zealand is an old rivalry in cricket that will be renewed in Dubai on Sunday.

It is the final of the T20 World Cup, a tournament neither side has won.

Australia and New Zealand were not expected or predicted to come this far in this year’s tournament too.

On Wednesday, New Zealand looked down and out in their semi-final against 50-overs world champions England. A flurry of sixes and the Kiwis sealed their maiden appearance in the title decider.

Twenty-four hours later, Pakistan had Australia reeling at 95 for five while chasing 177. It rained sixes once again to seal the unlikeliest of wins and drown Pakistan’s hopes and dreams once again.

Head-to-head

Back in 2005, Australia and New Zealand played the first Twenty20 international ever.

Head to head, Australia holds the upper hand, winning nine while losing five, including a Super-Over loss.

New Zealand won the only T20 the sides have played at a neutral venue, an eight-run win at the 2016 T20 World Cup.

Route to the final

Australia

Beat South Africa by five wickets

Beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets

Lost to England by eight wickets

Beat Bangladesh by eight wickets

Beat West Indies by eight wickets

Beat Pakistan by five wickets

High praise for Matthew Wade’s match-winning innings against Pakistan 🙌#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/G7fuwXiqxR — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) November 12, 2021

New Zealand

Lost to Pakistan by five wickets

Beat India by eight wickets

Beat Scotland by 16 runs

Beat Namibia by 52 runs

Beat Afghanistan by eight wickets

Beat England by five wickets

New Zealand’s love for finals

Since 2015, New Zealand have managed to reach the final in four of the five global events.

Two years ago, they lost to England in the final of the 50-over World Cup on a now-scrapped boundary rule.

Earlier this year, New Zealand won the inaugural Test Championship final and captain Kane Williamson will be looking to add another feather to the crown by winning the T20 World Cup.

Ahead of tonight’s @T20WorldCup Final in Dubai, skipper Kane Williamson reflects on the team’s experience so far at the tournament. #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/MmKpZ8dkcS — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 13, 2021

Australia look for missing crown

Australia have won five 50-over World Cups and have also dominated Test cricket.

However, their T20 World Cup silverware is missing from the trophy cabinet and that is something the team and captain Aaron Finch will be looking to mend.

Australia came into the tournament after losing their last five T20 series, including a drubbing in Bangladesh.

But the team performed when it mattered, winning five out of their six matches in the tournament (winning all while chasing) and turning the semi-final around on its head.

What the captains said

Williamson: “We want to bring our focus to the cricket that we want to play and make sure that’s the most important thing – go out there, enjoy the occasion and take it on in our style.

“It’s making those adjustments and certainly having the courage to do so and play smart cricket and buy into concepts that, for us as a team, are kind of what we try and wholeheartedly do.

“It’s great to be here, a reflection of a lot of hard work, but tomorrow is a one-off match and, for us, it’s trying to make those small adjustments again and keep the focus really close.”

Finch: “It’s one that’s eluded us in the past and the fact that we are here in the final gives us the best opportunity to rectify that.

“Everyone had written us off but we had a lot of confidence within. We were really confident the way that we were preparing, the way that our strategy was coming together.

“I think it hasn’t defied expectation. I think we came here with a really clear plan to win the tournament, and we still feel as though we’ve got the squad to do that.”