Past winners, tournament format, and update on DRS and Super Over. Your guide to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021.

The rescheduled ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 will be taking place in Oman and the United Arab Emirates from Sunday, October 17.

West Indies are the defending champions, having lifted the trophy for the second time in 2016.

Here is what you need to know about the tournament:

Why was the tournament rescheduled?

This edition of the tournament was scheduled to take place in Australia in 2020.

However, due to the COVID pandemic, it was decided that India will host the event in 2021 with Australia hosting the 2022 edition.

Earlier this year, the Indian cricket board decided to move the tournament to the Middle East “keeping an eye on the COVID-19 situation”.

How many teams are taking part?

A total of 16 teams will be taking part in this tournament.

What is the tournament format?

Round 1 will see eight teams, split into two groups, aiming to qualify for the main round.

The top two teams from each group will progress to the next round, the Super 12s, joining the world’s eight top-ranked T20 side who will be divided into two groups.

After the group matches, the top two teams from both groups will progress to the semi-finals.

How the teams are divided for the tournament [ICC]

When are the semi-finals and the final?

The semi-finals will take place on November 10 (Abu Dhabi) and November 11 (Dubai) with the final of the tournament taking place in Dubai on November 14.

Who are the previous winners?

West Indies are the defending champions, having beaten England in the 2016 final. West Indies are also the only team to have won the tournament twice – they beat Sri Lanka in the final of the 2012 edition.

India won the inaugural tournament in 2007 by beating Pakistan in the final. Pakistan managed to go one better in the 2009 edition.

Sri Lanka and England are the other winners of the T20 World Cup.

Will India and Pakistan lock horns again?

Of course. The two Asian rivals will meet in Dubai on October 24.

India hold a 6-1 advantage over Pakistan in Twenty20 internationals and have also never lost to Pakistan at an ICC tournament.

Are fans allowed inside stadiums?

Yes, but in reduced capacity.

In Oman, the stadium will host 3,000 fans while the UAE venues (Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah) will allow up to 70 percent capacity with all fans needing to be vaccinated and wearing face masks once inside.

How much money are talking about?

Lots. We’re talking a total prize money of $5.6m.

Winners get $1.6m, losing finalists take home $800,000 with losing semi-finalists pocketing $400,000 each.

Will we have Decision Review System (DRS)?

Yes, DRS will make its T20 World Cup debut at this year’s edition. Each team will be allowed two maximum unsuccessful reviews per innings.

Will we have a Super Over?

Of course. Cricket administrators love a Super Over (better than a bowl-out).

If the match is tied, both teams will play a Super Over (and keep playing until a winner is decided). If weather conditions do not allow a super over, the match will be declared a tie and both teams will share a point each.