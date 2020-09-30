Live
Sports|Tennis

Serena Williams pulls out of French Open with injury

US tennis star’s bid for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title cut short in Paris with an injured Achilles’ heel.

This is Williams’s earliest exit at any Grand Slam tournament since 2014 [Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters]
This is Williams’s earliest exit at any Grand Slam tournament since 2014 [Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters]
30 Sep 2020

US tennis star Serena Williams’s search for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title will extend into another year after an Achilles tendon injury forced her to withdraw from the French Open on Wednesday.

The American, who turned 39 this week, had been due to play Bulgarian Tsvetana Pironkova in the second round in Paris later, but after warming up for the match decided the injury was too severe to continue.

Ninth-ranked Williams, a three-time former champion at Roland Garros, said she may not play again this year.

“I warmed up and it was a very short warm-up and then I spoke to my coach and said ‘what do you think?'” she said.

“I was struggling to walk so that’s a telltale sign that I should try to recover.”

Williams had suffered the problem during her semi-final loss to Victoria Azarenka at the US Open earlier this month and said ahead of her French Open campaign she was not at 100 percent physically but had recovered sufficiently to play.

This is Williams’s earliest exit at any Grand Slam tournament since a second-round loss in Paris in 2014.

Her last major title came at the 2017 Australian Open before going on to give birth to her first child, daughter Alexis Olympia.

Since resuming her career in 2018 after a maternity break, Williams has remained tantalisingly close to equalling Australian Margaret Court’s record of 24 Grand Slam titles, losing in four major finals.

“I love playing tennis. I love competing,” she said on Wednesday. “It’s my job and I’m pretty good at it still… I’m so close to some things and I feel like I’m almost there… that’s what keeps me going.

“My body is actually doing really well.”

The French Open, which is usually held in May in Paris, was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament has been scaled back to allow just 1,000 daily spectators.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies
More from Sports

Pacquiao confirms boxing match with MMA star McGregor next year

Pacquiao's office said the fight could be staged in the Middle East after the coronavirus pandemic abates [File: Joe Camporeale/USA Today via Reuters]

UAE suspended from equestrian competitions for breaking rules

In 2015, the United Arab Emirates was suspended by the FEI over horse welfare issues [File: Ahmed Jadallah/Reuters]

‘Didn’t deserve to be kicked out’: Messi laments Suarez departure

Messi has had a long-running feud with club president Bartomeu which intensified after Barcelona were humiliated 8-2 by Bayern Munich in a Champions League quarter-final [Albert Gea/Reuters]

Football star Ibrahimovic tests positive for COVID-19

Veteran striker has been placed in quarantine at home [Miguel Medina/AFP]
Most Read

Biden’s ‘inshallah’ during US debate dubbed ‘historic’ on Twitter

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden gestures as he participates in the first 2020 presidential campaign debate with US President Donald Trump on Tuesday [Brian Snyder/Reuters]

Azerbaijan, Armenia clash as France, Turkey trade barbs: Live

Fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia entered a fourth day in the biggest eruption of the conflict in decades [Aziz Karimov/AP)

Behind the lens: Remembering Muhammad al-Durrah, 20 years on

Footage taken by Talal Abu Rahma shows Jamal al-Durrah trying to protect his son, Muhammad, on September 30, 2000 in Gaza [Photo by France 2/AFP]

Analysis: Trump’s debate gift to Joe Biden

US President Donald Trump and Democratic squared off in the first of three scheduled 2020 presidential campaign debates [Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]