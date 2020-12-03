Cricket: Virat Kohli fastest to 12,000 ODI runs

Indian cricket captain achieved the feat in 242 innings, 59 innings quicker than Sachin Tendulkar.

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli became the fastest player to surpass 12,000 runs in one-day internationals (ODIs) as his side beat Australia by 13 runs on Wednesday in the last of three ODI matches at Manuka Oval.

India, which lost the first two matches at the Sydney Cricket Ground, scored 302 for five and bowled Australia out for 289 with three balls remaining.

Kohli posted his 60th ODI half-century before feathering a catch to Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey, a decision that went to the TV umpire after it was given not out on the field.

During his knock, Kohli became the fastest batsman to reach the 12,000-runs milestone, achieving the feat in 242 innings.

Kohli achieved the feat in his 242nd innings, 59 innings quicker than Sachin Tendulkar.

The now-retired Tendulkar has the highest number of ODI runs with 18,426.