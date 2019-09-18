Qatar 2022 World Cup stadiums: All you need to know

A look at the progress of the tournament venues as Qatar prepares to host Middle East’s first football World Cup.

Following the completion of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, all eyes are on Qatar as it prepares to host football’s mega event in 2022.

The Gulf nation will become the first from the Arab world to host a football World Cup, breaking with tradition with a winter kick-off as it looks to avoid the scorching summer heat.

“The Russian World Cup was the best ever, and the World Cup in 2022 has to be even better,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino said in Qatar.

“I think this World Cup is extremely important, not only for Qatar but for the whole region – a region that has a passion for football and is investing a lot in the game.”

The capacity of Al Bayt Stadium will be about 60,000 people when it is finished [Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy]

Qatar beat bid rivals Australia, Japan, South Korea and the United States in 2010 to claim the hosting rights.

As it looks to open its doors to football fans and teams from around the world for its biggest sporting event since the 2006 Asian Games, the Gulf state has come under increasing scrutiny over its treatment of migrant workers.

To date, there have been three work-related fatalities and nine non-work related deaths of workers engaged in the construction of Qatar’s World Cup stadiums, according to the tournament organisers.

But the United Nations’ International Labour Organization (ILO) dismissed all complaints lodged against Qatar following a new draft bill, introducing minimum wage and legal protection for the foreign workforce, approved by the government last year.

More than 26,000 people are directly involved in the construction of the proposed stadiums.

Contractors involved in the World Cup projects have agreed to reimburse more than $14.4m to the thousands of workers who had paid recruitment fees before moving to Qatar.

Seven new state-of-the-art stadiums with advanced open-air cooling technology are being built from scratch for the 2022 event.

The eighth, Khalifa International Stadium, was inaugurated in 2018 after undergoing renovations and upgrades.

Al Wakrah Stadium, in the country’s south, was inaugurated earlier this year.

The Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy (SC), which is overseeing the organisation of the 2022 World Cup, said Al Bayt stadium in Al Khor will be ready by December 2019.

“All the stadiums will be completed two years before the tournament starts,” Yasser Al Mulla, the SC’s landscape and sport turf management senior manager, said in January.

Here is a look at the progress of the stadiums.

Khalifa International Stadium

A general view of the Khalifa International Stadium [Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy]

The Khalifa International Stadium, which was built in 1976 in Doha, is the first tournament-ready venue.

This 40,000-capacity arena has already hosted the Gulf Cup, Asian Games and the AFC Asian Cup. It will also host the 2019 World Athletics Championships in September and October.

A general view of the Khalifa International Stadium [Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy]

Al Wakrah Stadium

Located in the southern city of Al Wakrah, this 40,000-seat stadium was inaugurated earlier this year.

A view of the Al Wakrah stadium from outside [Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy]

The Al Wakrah stadium was designed by the late world-renowned architect Dame Zaha Hadid [Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy]

Lusail Stadium

The Lusail Stadium, located in Lusail City just outside the capital Doha, will host the opening ceremony, opening match and the final of the World Cup.

According to the SC, the concrete superstructure of the stadium and the seating terraces are at an advanced stage.

Construction under way at Lusail Stadium [Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy]

Al Bayt Stadium

The Al Bayt Stadium, located in Al Khor city, has a capacity of 60,000. Its exterior, which resembles tents used in Qatar’s deserts, is half complete.

The stadium is modelled after tents used in Qatar’s deserts [Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy]

Education City Stadium

Education City stadium, on the outskirts of Doha, is right in the middle of Qatar’s leading universities’ campus.

After hosting matches to the quarter-finals stage, the arena will be reduced in half and 20,000 seats will be donated to build stadiums in developing countries.

Education City Stadium [Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy]

Education City Stadium [Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy]

Al Rayyan Stadium

The Al Rayyan Stadium is being built on the site of the old Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium, previous home of Qatar’s Al Rayyan Sports Club. It will have a capacity of 40,000.

Al Rayyan Stadium’s construction progress [Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy]

Al Thumama Stadium

This 40,000 seat stadium is located 12km south of Doha’s skyline and seafront. It is an architectural depiction of the gahfiya, a traditional cap worn by Arab men.

The venue’s unique design won the Architectural Review Future Projects Award in May.

Al Thumama’s construction progress [Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy]

Ras Abu Aboud Stadium

To be built on the shores of the Gulf, the Ras Abu Aboud Stadium will overlook the Doha skyline in the backdrop.

This 40,000-seat venue will be completely dismantled and re-purposed for other sporting and non-sporting projects after the tournament. Its foundations are currently being laid.

Excavation under way at the Ras Abu Aboud Stadium site [Photo courtesy of Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy]