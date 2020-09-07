As the world moves away from fossil fuels, we look at how greener energies are creating new environmental challenges.

The age of fossil fuel dominance is gradually drawing to a close. Green technologies like wind turbines and solar panels will become increasingly common.

They promise a cleaner environment, free of oil and pollution, and a more prosperous and even peaceful world. They seem to be the ultimate solution in fighting climate change - but every new technology is made from raw materials and minerals. Solar panels, wind turbines and electric cars all require metals, some extremely rare, which must be mined somewhere, creating new pollution.



The Dark Side of Green Energy is about how the world may be creating a huge dependence on rare materials and minerals - and whether the promise of a clean, "green" world will turn out to be a myth with fresh challenges to our society and environment.

Source: Al Jazeera