Dr Amir Khan debunks some of the most common myths around the coronavirus.

5G networks spread coronavirus.

Eating garlic and pepper will protect you against COVID-19.

Very hot or very cold weather disables the virus.

These are just a few of the many myths circulating about the coronavirus.

In this video, Dr Amir Khan, an NHS doctor and senior lecturer, debunks these myths and more.

This video was produced and edited by Al Jazeera NewsFeed's Katya Bohdan.

Source: Al Jazeera