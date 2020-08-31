Nigerian boy gets scholarship after viral ballet video

A 11-year-old ballet dancer received a prestigious dance scholarship after a video of him practising went viral.

A mobile phone clip of 11-year-old Anthony Mmemosa Madu rehearsing his ballet moves in the rain was originally meant for his teacher to check on his progress, but it ended up being watched by millions around the world.

The viral video won the young Nigerian dancer a scholarship at the American Ballet Theater in New York City.

He has been training in Lagos at the Leap of Dance Academy, which teaches free of charge and was founded just three years ago.

International coverage of Anthony's video has also brought support for the school, which now plans to upgrade its facilities.

Anthony and his fellow students celebrated their leap into the spotlight with this performance for the cameras in a dusty street outside the school.

This video was produced and edited by Al Jazeera NewsFeed's Hassan Ghani.

Source: Al Jazeera