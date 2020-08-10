NASA astronauts' historic return on SpaceX capsule

US astronauts on historic return from International Space Station in SpaceX's new Crew Dragon.

SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft carrying NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley splashed down into the Gulf of Mexico on August 2, marking a safe end to an historic two-month mission.

The mission to the International Space Station was the first crewed spaceflight to launch from the United States since the Space Shuttle programme retired in 2011. It was also the first time in history that a commercially developed spacecraft carried humans into Earth's orbit.

"You know, this has been a, quite an odyssey the last five, six, seven, eight years," Hurley said. "Five years since Bob and I started working on this programme. And to be where we are now, the first crewed flight of Dragon is just unbelievable."

