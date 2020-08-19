Israel and UAE to establish full diplomatic ties

Israel and the UAE are to establish full diplomatic relations in an agreement brokered by the US.

Israel and the UAE have reached an agreement to establish full diplomatic ties in a deal brokered by the US.

Under the agreement, Israel says it will suspend its plan to annex Palestinian lands in the occupied West Bank but also says the plan is "still on the table".

If an agreement is signed, the UAE will be the third Arab country, after Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994, to formally normalise its relationship with Israel, as well as the first Gulf country to do so.

The agreement formalised what had long been a quiet but robust diplomatic relationship between the nations.

This video was produced and edited by Al Jazeera NewsFeed's Hassan Ghani.

Source: Al Jazeera