Family rescues bear swimming with head stuck in plastic jar

Family rescues a bear after they found it struggling with a plastic jar stuck on its head in a lake in Wisconsin.

A family was fishing on a lake in Wisconsin when they spotted a bear with a plastic jar stuck on its head.

After several attempts at moving their boat next to the bear to remove the jar, they were finally able to free the animal.

"Never dreamt we would ever do this in our lifetime," Tricia Hurt wrote on Facebook.

The bear had reportedly been running around with the container on its head for three to four days.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources had been contacted several times but had been unable to locate the animal, thanks to the rural, wooded landscape, Hurt said.

"We weren't going to put the video up," Hurt said. "But we wanted everyone to know that the bear was OK."

This video was produced and edited by Al Jazeera NewsFeed’s Seena Khalil.

Source: Al Jazeera