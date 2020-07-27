Displaced children in Syria's Idlib sell toys to survive

'We started laying these toys out and selling them so we can provide for our parents.'

This is a story about three children who are selling toys in Syria's Idlib to provide for their family.

The siblings Dara, Tamer and Asma were displaced along with their family from a village in rural eastern Idlib by increased shelling and air attacks.

They fled in an ambulance, which took them to another village before they settled in a damaged building in Idlib city.

Their father was injured when their home was hit by shelling, leaving one of his arms paralysed. He is now struggling to find a job because of his injury.

According to UNICEF, approximately 5 million children in Syria are currently in need of humanitarian aid, and 2.6 million are internally displaced. At least 2.8 million children are currently out of school.

This video was produced and edited by Al Jazeera NewsFeed's Katya Bohdan.

