Mother of George Floyd's daughter speaks out

The mother of George Floyd's daughter remembered him as "a good man" during an emotional news conference, sharing a story about the birth of Floyd's daughter and regretting the fact that she will grow up without her father.

The news conference marked the first time Roxie Washington has spoken publicly since George Floyd died in police custody. She appeared in Minneapolis alongside her lawyers, Floyd's six-year-old daughter Gianna and Stephen Jackson, a close friend of Floyd's.

"I want everybody to know what these officers took. At the end of the day, they get to go home and be with their families," Washington said through tears.

"Gianna does not have a father. He will never see her grow up, graduate. He will never walk her down the aisle. If there's a problem she's having and she needs her dad, she does not have that anymore."



Later asked to share a memory of Floyd, Washington discussed how Floyd was "so happy to have her" after Gianna was born.



"He slept the whole time that I went through labour, but when he heard her cry, he got up. I still have a picture of him waking up and getting his baby," Washington said. "He loved her. He loved her so much."

