Global protests in solidarity with #BlackLivesMatter

People are rallying in cities around the world in solidarity with #BlackLivesMatter.

They are also drawing attention to issues of racial injustice in their own countries.

"It's the same injustice in France," Chloe Boccara, a protester, said. "Here we have a lot of cases, same cases."

Thousands gathered in Paris to remember the death in police custody of 24-year-old French man Adama Traore.

"What's happening in the United States has today brought to light what's happening in France," Assa Traore, Adama Traore's sister, said.

"Today, you need to be the spokespeople, we need to be the spokespeople, of what's happening in France. We need to end the racism that's happening here in France."

Authorities had banned the gathering, warning of social disorder and health risks. Police employed tear gas to break up the protest.

In Amsterdam, thousands chanted: "I can't breathe."

"All standing together in solidarity to show the world that even we in the Netherlands, that we don't accept this, we don't tolerate this, and we want change, Kunta Rincho, a protester, explained."

Protests were also held outside US embassies in cities around the world with local causes being linked to the global Black Lives Matter movement.

