Donald Trump calls COVID-19 'kung flu' at rally

Donald Trump called the coronavirus "kung flu" and "the Chinese virus" during a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

“By the way, it's a disease, without question, has more names than any disease in history,” he said. “I can name ‘kung flu’. I can name 19 different versions of them. Many call it a virus, which it is. Many call it a flu. What is the difference?”

The US president also told the crowd that he had asked officials to slow down COVID-19 testing across the country because it would find more cases.

The United States has more than 2,500,000 cases of the coronavirus and over 125,000 deaths. At least 28 million people have been tested.

