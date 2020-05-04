Captain Tom promoted to colonel on 100th birthday

The British veteran who raised millions for the NHS is celebrating his 100th birthday with an honourary promotion.

Captain Tom Moore celebrated his 100th birthday with an honourary promotion after raising millions for the National Health Service (NHS).

Captain Moore became a national hero after raising 30 million pounds ($37m) to help the NHS by walking 100 laps of his 25-metre (82 feet) garden before he turned 100.

When he set out with his walking frame at the start of April, he had a modest goal: to raise 1,000 pounds ($1,243) for the NHS by walking up and down his garden 100 times. But the donations soon flooded in from millions of supporters.

To celebrate his landmark, Moore has been promoted to the rank of honourary colonel, approved by the queen.

"Thank you very much," Moore said. "That really is one of the greatest honours anyone could ever get."

Among those who congratulated him for his achievements are the British emergency services and the duke and duchess of Cambridge.

"You know he's been around a long time, knows everything, and it's wonderful everyone kind of has been inspired by his story and his determination," said Prince William, the duke of Cambridge.

Moore has since broken two Guinness World Records: one for the most money ever raised by an individual charity walk and the other for being the oldest person to have a chart-topping single in the United Kingdom.

His daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore said: "There are no words left to say. We cannot believe people's generosity and he's just floored by it. We're all speechless. It's not even two weeks since this started. We're just working our socks off supporting him and this phenomenon. He's become an A-list celebrity. I'm just the sidekick."

More than half a million people have called for Moore to be knighted in a petition to the Honours Committee.

The petition, which was set up earlier this week, has received more than 680,000 signatures after his efforts grabbed the nation's attention.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he is looking at ways to recognise his "heroic efforts".

For his 100th birthday, Moore received about 125,000 birthday cards from fans.

This report was produced and edited by Al Jazeera NewsFeed's Linh Nguyen.

Source: Al Jazeera