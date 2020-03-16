Panic buying over coronavirus fears

People are panic buying items such as toilet paper and hand sanitisers due to fears of the coronavirus spreading.

Empty shelves and complaints of inconsiderate stockpiling abound as people across the world prepare for self-isolation amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Canned goods, hand sanitisers, toilet paper and water are among the many items quickly selling out.

People are panic buying as fears over the global coronavirus pandemic are rising. Many supermarkets have begun rationing items.

This video, edited by Al Jazeera NewsFeed's Linh Nguyen, shows the panic buying frenzy across the world.

Source: Al Jazeera News