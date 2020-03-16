Who was detained in MBS's crackdown?

We look at who was detained in what is believed to be the latest crackdown by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) has launched a sweeping crackdown against senior royals and security officers, according to several reports, in what observers see as the latest effort by the heir to the throne to consolidate power in the kingdom.

Two of the royal family's most influential members, Prince Ahmed bin Abdul Aziz, the youngest brother of King Salman, and Mohammed bin Nayef, the former crown prince and interior minister, were targeted.

Saudi experts and observers, including sources with connections to the royal palace, told Al Jazeera it remained unclear whether there had been a plot against MBS that triggered this sweep.

See who was detained in this animated video by Al Jazeera NewsFeed's Adam Adada.

Source: Al Jazeera