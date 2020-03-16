Saudi Aramco slammed for 'human hand-sanitiser'

Viral photos of migrant worker dressed as a hand-sanitiser dispenser in Saudi Aramco's offices criticised as 'racist'.

An image of a migrant worker dressed as a "human hand-sanitiser dispenser" has sparked outrage on social media.

The viral photos were reportedly taken at Saudi Arabia's state oil company Aramco amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

Twitter users described the images posted on Tuesday as "racist" and "classist" as the worker appeared to be walking around offering sanitiser to staff members who could use the dispenser on his chest to get some.

Aramco released a statement referring to the act as "abusive" and claimed it had been "immediately stopped".

The company expressed its "strong dissatisfaction with this abusive behaviour that was used to emphasise the importance of sanitization, without the approval of the company's concerned party".

