Indigenous peoples in Canada challenge Trans Mountain pipeline

Canada has been hailed by some as a leader in the fight to combat climate change. But it is also moving forward with a project to expand a multibillion-dollar oil pipeline to the country's west coast. The Trans Mountain pipeline has become a flashpoint for politicians, environmentalists and Indigenous groups, many of whom say they were not adequately consulted on the project and fear a spill could harm their traditional territories.

Al Jazeera travelled more than 2,000 kilometres (1,243 miles) to speak to indigenous land defenders, community leaders, legal experts and proponents of the project along the pipeline route.

Source: Al Jazeera News