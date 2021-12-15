Humanitarian and economic crisis deepens as world leaders decline formal recognition of Taliban government.
In this episode, Sandra Gathmann rounds up stories linked to Afghanistan – including an explainer on the Taliban’s first 100 days in power and a film about the struggles facing young Afghan refugees in Norway. Featuring content from Start Here, The Take and Close Up.
