NewsFeed Hezbollah leader warns Israel of war ‘without restrictions’

“Whoever considers going into war against us, will simply regret it.“ Hezbollah’s leader Hassan Nasrallah spoke out about the killing of Hamas deputy chief Saleh al-Arouri in a Beirut drone strike on Jan. 2, 2024, blamimg Israel for his death. Israel has not claimed responsibility for the strike, but remains on high alert for any retaliation from Hezbollah.