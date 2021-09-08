Court denies emergency appeal for an injunction barring enforcement of the most restrictive abortion measure since 1973.
US Supreme Court’s refusal to block Texas abortion law
The US Supreme Court has refused to block a Texas law banning abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, representing the most dramatic restrictions since the landmark Roe v Wade decision. Al Jazeera’s John Hendren explains the implications. Edited by Katya Bohdan.
8 Sep 2021
