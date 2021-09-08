Live
US Supreme Court’s refusal to block Texas abortion law

The US Supreme Court has refused to block a Texas law banning abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, representing the most dramatic restrictions since the landmark Roe v Wade decision. Al Jazeera’s John Hendren explains the implications. Edited by Katya Bohdan.

8 Sep 2021
