Families mourn in the mud as COVID surges in Indonesia

“She was healthy, her pregnancy was normal, and suddenly she’s gone.” As Indonesia’s most populous island Java deals with its largest surge in COVID-19, families say goodbye to their loved ones in makeshift cemeteries. Filmed by: Fakhrur Rozi, Jamaah | Produced by: Syarina Hasibuan, Jessica Washington | Editing: Katya Bohdan.