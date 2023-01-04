The Full Report: Lebanon’s forgotten Palestinians

Lebanon’s Palestinians have been hit hard by the country’s economic collapse. They feel trapped and have few options.

Generations of Palestinians have called Lebanon home. Many fled here during the 1948 Arab-Israeli War.

It has been a struggle for them to survive. But the current level of poverty is unprecedented – the result of one of the worst economic crises in recent history.

The United Nations agency that is supposed to support them has been crippled by a shortage of funds. Children are hungry, and many people are jobless, while others die at sea trying to reach Europe.