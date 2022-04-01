Despair and Defiance: Voices from Ukraine

Under bombardment in Kyiv, Irpin and Odesa, the Ukrainian men and women fighting, surviving and fleeing the Russian invasion show defiance amid the despair.

It is mid-March, 2022. Kyiv is under attack and Russian tanks are approaching the Ukrainian capital.

On packed trains, in the city’s basements and bunkers, in the hospitals and at citizen defence positions, we meet the men and women fighting, surviving or fleeing the war.

From the capital, Kyiv, to its satellite city Irpin and down to Odesa on the Black Sea, citizens and soldiers hold front lines with defiance amid the despair – witnesses to a war many are still trying to understand.